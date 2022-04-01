Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after buying an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,118. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

