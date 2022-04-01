Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 33,704 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,704 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

