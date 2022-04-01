KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,156 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 56.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,672,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,689,000 after purchasing an additional 509,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of KBA opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $49.02.

