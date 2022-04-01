Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,838 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,574,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,100,000 after purchasing an additional 24,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,625,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,488 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 381.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 241,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 192,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

