Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,364 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

