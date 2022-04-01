NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 2,188 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA opened at $119.29 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

