Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 381,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.52.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

