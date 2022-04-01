Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,921,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.86.

Shares of CDW opened at $178.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $161.34 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

