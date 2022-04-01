Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,214 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

NYSE:MUI opened at $13.13 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

