Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Down to $7.96

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $7.72. Porch Group shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 1,372 shares traded.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $681.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

