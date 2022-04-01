RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $36.99

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $35.72. RumbleON shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 273 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $510.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.67.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $259,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $314,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

