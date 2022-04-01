RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Gap Down to $36.99

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $35.72. RumbleON shares last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 273 shares.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $510.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $259,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $280,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth $314,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
