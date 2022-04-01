Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Up to $35.64

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.64, but opened at $36.69. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 1,247 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.
The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49.
About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
