TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.41. TDCX shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.
Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61.
About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)
TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.
