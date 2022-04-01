TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.41. TDCX shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 118 shares changing hands.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of TDCX in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,949,000. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,491,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,372,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

