UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 20 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.19.

UBS stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

