NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 135.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Devon Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,429,000 after purchasing an additional 580,075 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Devon Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 67,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

