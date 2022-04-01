Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 44.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

