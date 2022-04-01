Insider Selling: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.79.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
