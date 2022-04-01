Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Blink Charging posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of BLNK opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

