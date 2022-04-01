Reviewing Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) & Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stable Road Acquisition $330,000.00 785.05 $120.65 million N/A N/A Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Stable Road Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stable Road Acquisition N/A -8.11% -2.96% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stable Road Acquisition and Redwire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stable Road Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.48%. Redwire has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.89%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than Redwire.

Risk and Volatility

Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwire has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Stable Road Acquisition (Get Rating)

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

About Redwire (Get Rating)

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.