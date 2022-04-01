Comparing Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and Lekoil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Lekoil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 145.75 $70,000.00 $0.02 142.07 Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A

New Concept Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lekoil.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of -1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 261% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Concept Energy beats Lekoil on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Lekoil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.