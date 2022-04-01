Mark Keith Holdsworth Buys 50,000 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,200 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 400 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,932.00.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RFIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

