Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 158.74% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 3,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

