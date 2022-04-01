Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PVH Corp reported earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom line improved year over year. Results gained from brand strength, strong international business and robust pricing actions. Robust e-commerce sales continued to aid the results. Lower promotions and higher sales mix boosted margins, which are likely to persist. Management raised the fiscal 2021 view. However, shares of PVH Corp has lagged the industry in a year. Higher costs, drab North America unit’s performance and COVID-related headwinds have been threats. PVH Corp expects uncertainty related to COVID-19 along with higher freight and logistics cost to remain headwinds. The North America unit is expected to remain drab as international tourism is not likely to return to growth in fiscal 2021.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

