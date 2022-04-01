Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 945 ($12.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.97 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 923.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 887.89. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.59).
About Arbuthnot Banking Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.