Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 945 ($12.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £141.97 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 923.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 887.89. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 799.98 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,190 ($15.59).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

