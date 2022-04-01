Brown Advisory Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 55,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,865,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $268.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.69 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

