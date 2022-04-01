Brown Advisory Inc. Has $9.65 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $441.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.54 and its 200-day moving average is $372.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

