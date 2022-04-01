Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yum China by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,647,000 after buying an additional 427,621 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Yum China by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

