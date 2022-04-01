Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,285 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.80 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

