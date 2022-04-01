Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.69 Million Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $8,823,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 126,581 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2,088.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $3,089,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

