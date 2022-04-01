Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $3.58 Million in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $13.11 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.