Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VKQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

