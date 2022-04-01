Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Up 26.7% in March

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BWB opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWB. B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

