REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get REE Automotive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

REE opened at $1.90 on Friday. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in REE Automotive by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,275 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REE Automotive (REE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.