NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NRR opened at GBX 86.10 ($1.13) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.44. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 108.60 ($1.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,987.20 ($26,181.82). Also, insider Alastair Miller bought 32,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($39,086.85).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.