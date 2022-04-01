TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.91) price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of LON:TGL opened at GBX 280 ($3.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.12 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 320 ($4.19).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

