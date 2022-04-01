Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

HAT opened at GBX 336 ($4.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.86. The company has a market capitalization of £133.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.65). The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

