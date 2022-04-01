Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
HAT opened at GBX 336 ($4.40) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.86. The company has a market capitalization of £133.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 355 ($4.65). The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.
H&T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
