Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $308.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $231.10 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

