Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calix by 553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calix by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Calix by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its stake in Calix by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 358,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Calix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $42.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

