Epiq Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 59,420 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,693,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 123,842 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock opened at $308.31 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $231.10 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

