A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,172,000 after buying an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,397,000 after buying an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,021,000 after buying an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

