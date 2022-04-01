Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $51,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 244.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 1-year low of $74.86 and a 1-year high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

