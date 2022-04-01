Signaturefd LLC Purchases 973 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,368 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 536.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 62,585 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Li Auto by 20.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.20 and a beta of 1.90. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

