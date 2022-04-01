Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

