Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Methanex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.17.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 11.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.