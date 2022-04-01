Signaturefd LLC Has $67.56 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 399,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $56,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in Apple by 11.7% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 64,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

