Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Navient by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,645,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 30.68. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.