Signaturefd LLC Has $108,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 201.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $183.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average is $195.72. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.51 and a fifty-two week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

