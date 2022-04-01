Zacks: Brokerages Expect 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). 22nd Century Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

XXII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Dawson James increased their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $378.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.01. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

