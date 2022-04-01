Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.27 ($51.95).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of DUE opened at €26.82 ($29.47) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a 12-month high of €44.08 ($48.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.25.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

