Parth Mehrotra Sells 20,000 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $132,252.88.

Shares of PRVA opened at $26.73 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,864,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after purchasing an additional 739,298 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,271,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,442,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,202,000 after buying an additional 498,274 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

