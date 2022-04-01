New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integer by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 194,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after buying an additional 68,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Integer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 72,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.33. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

